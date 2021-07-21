Boy, 16, dies in Aboabo number two shooting incident

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: GNA

A 16-year-old boy was on Tuesday, July 20, killed when he was hit by a stray bullet at Aboabo Number Two in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



Abdul-Gafar Kassim was said to have died at the Manhyia Government Hospital, where he was rushed soon after the incident.



When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) got to the Hospital, the family and relatives of the deceased, whose body had been deposited at the morgue, were in talks with the Hospital authorities to release the body for burial in line with Islamic tradition.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, told the media in Kumasi, that the Regional Police Command had commenced investigations into the incident.



According to eye-witnesses, Kassim was hit by the bullet after some gun-wielding men started shooting sporadically just after the Eid-ul-Adha (the Feast of Sacrifice) prayers.



One other person who sustained gun-shot wounds had been admitted at the hospital for treatment.



