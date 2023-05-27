Boy, 12 drowns and die in abandoned galamsey pit at Denkyira Gyaman

Regional News of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



A 12-year-old class five pupil has drowned in an abandoned galamsey pit leading to his untimely death at Denkyira Gyaman in the Upper Denkyira West District.



The boy, Eric Ankrah was said to have visited the galamsey site with friends to swim in the uncovered pit.



The deceased who could not swim well was advised to swim at the surface but lost track in the process leading to his untimely death.



Afia Ruth, mother of the deceased told the GhanaWeb that the uncovered pits were killing a lot of people in the community.



Thus, calling in the government to go on with the fight of illegal mining in the country.



The deceased body has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.



GhanaWeb's checks at the community saw that the activities of illegal mining was rampant and over 30 pits were uncovered at various sites.



Residents have called on the Ghana Police Service and the Assembly to step in with measures to drive away galamseyers from the district.