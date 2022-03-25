Both NDC, NPP full of greedy, selfish leaders, Ghana needs a revolutionary leader – Chief Apostle

Politics of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The General Superintendent of the Divine Family Church International, Chief Apostle Isaac Karikari Attorah, has said Ghanaians will continue to suffer economic hardships under the two main political parties – New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) until the country gets a revolutionary leader.



According to him, Ghana will not see any economic stability under these two political parties.



He said the two political parties are the same and are made up of greedy and selfish individuals who only think about winning the next election.



These two parties are the main reason Ghana will fail big time, he argued.



According to him, the NPP and NDC have the mindset that the next election must be won at all costs after winning the first term.



When in government, these two parties come up with policies and programmes targeted at winning the next elections and not for the long-term good of the people, he said.



The Chief Apostle made this observation when he spoke on the topic: ‘The Role of the Church in Nation Building’ on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra100.5 FM on Friday, March 25, 2022.



Established in 2009 with a branch in the United States of America, the leader of Divine Family Church International explained that this is so because of the greedy and selfish elements in both political parties.



“Any leader who intends going for two terms after just coming into office will not do anything meaningful for this country but only satisfy the desires of the people who brought him to power”, he noted.



“Until, as a nation, we have a leader who will say, ‘To hell with the next election’, this country will not move forward”, he said.



He added that any politician who intends to make an impact will not be focused on winning the next election but rather do the best for the people within the first term.



A revolutionary leader will only think of making an impact and if another term comes, so be it, he explained.



“Any leader with the mindset of winning two terms will end up having nothing up his sleeves”, he contended.



“These political leaders in government execute policies just to win the next election and not for the good of the people because of the pressure from the party faithful for the next election to be won to enable them to consolidate their greed in government”, he said.



He, however, clarified that “a good political leader can run for as many times if his reign is impactful”.