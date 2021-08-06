Bosore residents lament poor state of CHPS compound

Regional News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Correspondence from Ashanti region



Residents of Bosore in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region have expressed worries over how the unhealthy state of their CHPS compound has still not been attended to, despite several cries to authorities.



They are, therefore, appealing to the government to as a matter of urgency, come to their aid.



The residents who cried over the lack of an apartment for health workers also lamented over an absence of electricity in the facility.



Mr. Pius Osei Owusu, a Unit Committee Member of the area speaking to GhanaWeb said, the current state of the CHPS compound coupled with no electricity in the facility, makes it very difficult for workers to stay up to night. He said this has become a major headache for the people.



He further revealed that the health officials are compelled to close early from work due to the lack of electricity hence the need for the authorities to come to their aid.



He added that the Assemblymember of the area and the chiefs had written letters to the Municipal Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament, Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah in order to help rescue them but all have proved futile.



Kontihene of Bosore, Nana Opoku Adumako II also said, the traditional leaders in the community over the years have been complaining about the poor state of the CHPS compound to the authorities but none of their pleas has been given attention, hence their call for immediate intervention.