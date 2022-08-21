Bosomtwe residents cry for development

Regional News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Residents of the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti have expressed concern about the deplorable state of some schools and lack of other developmental projects, in the area.



They have, therefore, appealed to the government, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, and the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, to address the issues.



At a press briefing on Tuesday, the spokesman of the residents, Joseph Asante, a former Assembly Member for the area noted, “almost all the communities in the constituency have unmet educational needs, and we do not understand why there are still schools under trees in Bosomtwe.”



He said the Aputuogya Education Office, lacked toilet facilities and it had been closed down.



Mr. Asante said, “if we would ever be deprived of social amenities, it should not be our schools, but unfortunately we are in the ditch.”



He said a junior high school (JHS) at Kokodei, needed more classroom blocks to accommodate students, adding that some of them learn under trees.



Mr. Asante said at Enuaso JHS, the roofing sheets of the school have been ripped off leaving the students at the mercy of nature.



He said the Bosomtwe Oyoko Community SHS building, put up some six years ago, has not seen any renovation.



Mr. Asante said “There are uncompleted classrooms with no doors and windows coupled with a poor kitchen.



He said the fourth floor of the school has been turned into a hostel and students have constructed makeshift bathrooms for use.



Mr. Asante appealed to the government to provide security for students, adding that with no sick bay, the students' troop to a nearby health facility for treatment in case of emergency.



He said that at Apenkra, public toilets for both males and females had deteriorated.



Mr. Asante assured the residents that “I shall continue to advocate what we deserve until our good is better and our better is best”.