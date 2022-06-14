Bosome Freho DCE denies insulting Assembly Members

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The District Chief Executive for Bosome-Fremo, Hon Yaw Danso, has expressed shock over a viral video in which he is alleged to have shown disrespect to the assembly members in his district.



According to him, he will be the last person to disrespect his assembly members, and they can testify to that because, without them, nothing could go on in the district, and he has been working hand in hand with them since he assumed the DCE position.



He, however, calls on the aggrieved assembly members to exercise patience and come to his office if they have any problems because that is what they have been doing since he took the position as the DCE because the development of the area is their prime agenda.



In the said viral video, the DCE was asked by the producer of the show, "the assembly members in his district are complaining that they can't find him, so where has he been because they are eagerly looking for him, and he said, tell them I am dead if they claim they can't fine me tell them I'm dead".



Responding to the viral video on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Hon. Danso expressed shock over the video and denied ever disrespecting the media house and the assembly members.



Explaining his side of the story, Hon. Danso indicated that the lady actually called and did the introduction and said, your assembly members are complaining that they can't find you and they are looking for you.



And according to him, all that he said was that "eeeeeiiii, then am dead oooh, if they claim they can't find me then am dead", and he laughed over it.



So it came to him as a shock to see this video going viral. He, however, calls on the general public to treat it as false.