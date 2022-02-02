Bosheba out with new single titled ‘Plus One’

Music of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: De Shyne, Contributor

Budding Ghanaian singer, Techi K Samson popularly known as ‘Bosheba De Shyne’, has released a new refreshing single titled ‘Plus One’.



With an Amanpiano feel, ‘Plus One’ is an appreciation song to God and to also celebrate life as Bosheba marks his birthday exactly on the same day as the song’s release.



Produced by Mix Genius, ‘Plus One’ is the official birthday song of the year as it has been expected that fans will enjoy and groove to it on their special days.



Earlier, Bosheba was on record to have waded in the ‘Ghana-Nigerian’ music feud.



In a recent interview, he was said to have asked his colleagues to desist from fighting their longstanding rivals but rather emulate their blueprint in other for the Ghanaian industry to also flourish.



Bosheba has produced a number of bangers with the likes of Guru, Ruff n Smooth and many others.



Listen to the song below







