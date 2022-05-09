Born blind to a blind mother: The story of Bulgaria the historian

General News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

He is known and touted as an encyclopedia of history and facts.



His mainstay is sports history but beyond that, Akwasi Afari Duodu Malik alias Bulgaria the Historian has armed himself with the skill of an accurate memory of the calendar. This gives him the edge to accurately tell off-head a specific day given the date, month, and year.



But through his journey from his lower education to the University of Ghana where he is currently pursuing a degree in political science, Bulgaria has not had it easy.



In an interview with Oman Channel on Sunday, May 9, 2022, which happens to be a day for the commemoration of Mother’s Day, Bulgaria revealed he was born to a mother who was also blind, and that he lost her at a very tender age on April 21, 1995.



Despite suffering the same disability as his late mother, Bulgaria said he does not believe he acquired blindness through hereditary.



“I can’t say that, I don’t believe that. Because my mother was not born with it. She suffered from measles at a young age and back then there was little civilization. It was believed that pouring alcohol on her eyes will make the measles go away. They poured alcohol into her eyes. So it affected one and later it affected the other one. None of her siblings is blind though,” he said.



On what he knows about his disability, Bulgaria noted that he believes his condition is an act of nature and cannot be attributed to any spiritual force as some people may want to believe.



“I believe nature is responsible for everything. It is God who arranged it. I don’t give attention to my blindness. Even if God comes back to earth today and says he is healing all bling persons I will tell him I want to keep mine,” he said.



According to him, he has over the years found motivation in his predicament being the only person out of his father’s seven children to complete Junior High School education and attain university despite being blind amongst his siblings.



However, he notes that his only matter of contention with nature is the death of his mother.



According to him, he would so much wish to have his mother back even if it will come at the expense of his sight not being restored ever.



“There is just one thing I have a problem with nature and it is the motherly love I never experienced. It is something that pains me a lot. It has made me a bitter person to the extent that I hardly forgive people when they offend me. Because anytime someone does something bad against me, I feel it would not happen if my mother were to be alive,” he added.



Watch video below:



