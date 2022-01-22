Booster Shots: You're not qualified if your last vaccination is less than 3 months

Health News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has begun the administration of booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines.



The one jab booster is to give extra protection, especially for people with high risks.



The Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' with sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesse said the booster shot campaign which is in phases will target health workers, 60+ adults, people with comorbidities, front line security personnel and the executive, judiciary and the legislature; for the initial part.



He further indicated that if "it is three to six months" since your last vaccination, "you're not qualified...This means if you were vaccinated two weeks ago, you are not qualified to get the booster vaccine. You need to wait for a minimum of three months before you can get the booster shots".



