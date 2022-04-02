Boom in Ghana's auto industry testimony to Akufo-Addo's greatness - Tema MCE

General News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, is elated over the opening of a Nissan Assembling plant in Ghana.



In a write-up on Thursday after president Akufo-Addo commissioned the plant, the Tema Mayor said the decision by Nissan to locate their plant in Ghana is a testament to the excellent leadership being provided by president Akufo-Addo.



“Multilateral juggernauts like Nissan will only locate their plants in countries where they are sure they can be guaranteed security, stability and a friendly working environment.



“Thursday’s commissioning of the Nissan assembling plant in Accra is another beautiful feather in the cup of president Akufo-Addo and another dividend from the fine leadership he is providing,” the MCE wrote.



President Akufo-Addo on Thursday morning commissioned the Nissan Assembly Plant located in Tema.



The new state-of-the-art assembly plant is said to have the capacity to assemble 5,000 new vehicles annually.



Speaking at the commission, the President noted that the importation of motor and transport vehicles constitutes the leading import into Ghana, estimated at $1.5 billion annually.



“Today marks yet another important milestone in our quest to make Ghana a new

manufacturing hub for Africa, in particular, realise our vision of becoming a leading player in the automobile industry in Africa. I’m delighted that in the automobile sector, we have attracted investment from a number of global iconic brands,” he added.



Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey was especially grateful to the President and Nissan for choosing Tema, over which he is Mayor, for the site of the assembling plant.



“On behalf of the chiefs and good people of Tema, I express my heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency the president and to Nissan for choosing Tema to host this assembling plant. As MCE, I promise that we will do our best to be good hosts to this global automobile icon called Nissan, here,” he wrote.



Meanwhile, the Nissan assembling plant is the second one that president Akufo-Addo has commissioned in less than a year. On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, the president commissioned the Toyota Tsusho Vehicle Assembly Plant, which is assembling some models of Toyota and Suzuki vehicles in the country.