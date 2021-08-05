Bookworm Season 3: CEO lauds competitiveness of finalists

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer of the Bookworm Reading reality show, Reverend Nelson Kofi Poku has lauded the spirited performances the finalists demonstrated in the just ended competition at the Cedi Hall, University of Ghana.



He has described the third edition of the initiative aimed at inculcating a reading habit among pupils as a sharp improvement of the previous editions.



To him, he left the Legon campuses fulfilled after the gross demonstration of academic prowess by the children who left the social-distanced audience in awe with their reading brilliance.



He said “I am highly elated, the kids made themselves and their parents proud. The level of competition was high and I am glad the kids and their parents have embraced the concept. And like our slogan-read today and lead tomorrow. We will definitely improve edition after edition.”



It was Renee Enam Ofori of Santa Barbara School, who emerged tops in the Upper Primary category, while Akosua Yeboah Adade-Wiredu Mufida Asare followed in that order.



And per their feats, they have qualified for the national competition and they were rewarded accordingly with 18 years educational insurance policy each as well as laptops for their efforts.



In the Lower Primary category, Nii Omanye, Alsyd Academy shrugged off stiff competition from 14 pupils to pick the ultimate prize, with Abdul JET Kelly finishing second and Ethel Dunyo following in third place.



The trio was also rewarded with educational policy and souvenirs from sponsors.