Book on speeches and addresses by late Prof. Mills to be launched at commemorative lecture

Source: classfmonline.com

The Governing Board of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage is staging yet another public lecture for the Volta and Oti regions to commemorate the passing of the Asomdwehene 10 years on.



The event which is expected to be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Cedi Auditorium of the University of Health and Allied Sciences will be addressed by the 1st Vice Chancellor of the University, the distinguished Prof. Fred Newton Binka on the theme: “The Man John Evans Atta Mills -Ten Years On.”



The event will also be used to launch a book of the collections of speeches and addresses made by the late former President at some notable gatherings while he was alive and serving as President.



The launching is expected to be done by the Volta region’s Council of State member, His Eminence Francis Nyonyo Agboada.



Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Prince Kofi Klujesen has been addressing the media ahead of the event on Thursday.



He said, “The Asomdwehene, or the peace man as he was called, was noted for all his zeal for creating a better Ghana for all of us and his restless quest for excellence and integrity were unmatched in ensuring that Ghanaians have nothing but the best.”



Mr. Klujesen stressed that the vision of the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage is to inspire humanity for a better society and build and project the JEA Mills’ modelled servant-leadership values and views of society to cause positive action in strengthening democratic values and human advancement.



The Volta and Oti regions’ lecture is expected to draw people from all spheres of life including academia, industry, and traditional authorities to UHAS, a University started by President JEA Mills during his tenure.