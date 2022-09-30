Booing of Akufo-Addo symbolizes the true feelings of Ghanaians – Chief Biney

Politics of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chief Nixon Biney, has stated empathically that, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, are oblivious of the true state of the feelings of many Ghanaians.



The NDC man in an interview on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM monitored by MyGewsgh.com, said, last weekend’s booing of Nana is just a tip of the iceberg, as many Ghanaians are just fed up with the NPP's political lies, the reason a section of people booed him at the Global Citizen festival.



‘‘Sad to hear, the NPP accusing the NDC of being the brain behind the booing of Nana Addo, the NPP ought to respect Ghanaians, that was not a political program, we all know that it was a global festival with artiste performing here and there.



‘‘If you have young Ghanaians attending such a program and you have the president there and they boo at him and somebody thinks it is NDC who organized them, then they are refusing to understand there is hardship, that people are not happy with certain things happening.



‘‘Unemployment is high and the youth are not happy is a clear signal for the president to sit up, those saying it is NDC who organized this, I mean they should up their game a bit.



‘‘They should appreciate that it is the same people who elected the president at the same place where he told them he would protect the public purse of which he is failing them.



‘‘It is the same independence square the president said all Ghanaians should come on board and support him, why is he worried they are acting as citizens or he wants them to be spectators?’’ be asked.



The Deputy Organiser of the NDC noted this is just the tip of the iceberg, Ghanaians are generally not happy with him and his government.



‘‘The President must understand that Ghanaians are just showing him the signs of his bad governance, it is for him to take it in good faith. In fact, if they knew that it was the NDC that booed the president, what did they do? Are they saying that the national security is in comatose, which I don’t think so?



‘‘They should come again and look at it, that some sect of Ghanaians are not happy with the president and for that matter, he has got some few years to get out of office.



‘‘He should make this better for the suffering masses, why always NDC this or that, did you see anybody in NDC T-Shirt there, come on NPP, no they were Ghanaians.’’