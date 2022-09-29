Booing incident: Akufo-Addo living in fantasy; he thinks we're still in 2016 – Amoako-Baah

General News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A former political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been living in a realm of fantasy regarding his popularity since the assumption of his second term of office.



According to Dr Richard Amoako Baah, the president still thinks he is the same popular candidate in 2016.



The lecturer explained that some of the utterances of the president in recent times are worrying, to say the least.



"It is time the president must be reminded that he does not have the wealth of popularity he had in his first term," Dr Amoako Baah who attempted but failed at becoming the governing party’s chairman said.



"The president, in his posture, thinks he is still popular after the second term win," he said in an interview with the host of Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Wednesday, 28 September 2022.



He was reacting to the booing the president suffered at the just-ended Global Citizens Festival held in Accra on Saturday, 24 September 2022.



"That popularity has dwindled significantly in the second term of the president," he said.



He noted the president had no business going to that function.



Dr Amoako Baah called on the president to sack his handlers for failing to properly brief him on the atmosphere of the area.



He blamed the media for treating the president with kids’ gloves by not asking some probing questions about his management of the economy.



He said the president is always comfortable when being interviewed by the likes of Kwami Sefa Kayi in the studios of Peace FM as well as Wontumi TV among others.



“These people have failed to ask him probing questions," he bemoaned.



"On certain occasions, he says things and they allow him to get away with it," he added.



The president must be told that the people are not happy about the happenings in his second term.



"The young people are seeing the class corruption in his administration and the ineptitude of his ministers, particularly the Minister of Finance," he noted.