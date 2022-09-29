Booing Akufo-Addo part of NDC's political schemes - Allotey Jacobs

General News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman for Central Region, Bernard Allotey Jacobs says President Nana Addo being booed by some patrons at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival while he was delivering a speech was orchestrated by his former political party.



According to Allotey Jacobs, the people who shouted 'away' to get the President off the stage were inspired by the NDC.



President Akufo-Addo who delivered that keynote address at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival was met with loud boos and hoots from spectators at the Black Star Square.



As the crowd chanted “Away!” the President delivered his speech without a hitch.



When some section of the public attempted to rope the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in, the opposition party quickly dissociated itself from the incident.



The party said what happened last Saturday reflects the “excruciating and frustrating times Ghanaians presently find themselves.”



In a press released signed by the Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, NDC said it had no hand in the “embarrassment.”



But speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, the social commentator insisted that the "NDC cannot disassociate itself from what happened at the global summit".



He asserted that the party is lying if they claim they had no hands in what happened to the President on the ocassion.



" I'm telling you. They are lying...When you look at the video from all sides, all angles, you will realize that some small group of people had mobilized bloggers at the back and with some young ladies clapping, booing and shouting 'away, away'. You could see so easily. Even if you have lost one eye, you will know that this was well-orchestrated", he stressed.



"You would realize that some bloggers have been organized behind the scene just to take pictures and then make noise about and that is propaganda", Allotey accused the NDC of sabotaging the President's speech.



Allotey explained that the treatment meted out to the President by the patrons is all part of a grand political scheme by the NDC, therefore urged the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to be oblivious of the opposition party's ploy.



"It should be a wake-up call for the NPP...It looks a large number of the NPP leadership, it appears there is a big space between them and their rank and file. There is a disconnection entirely", he advised the NPP.