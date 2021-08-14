Bontibor residents cry over poor road network as foodstuffs rot away in farms

Regional News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Residents of Bontibor, a farming community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region are appealing to the government as a matter of urgency, to fix their damaged bridge and road leading to their community.



They said, due to the bad nature of the roads they are unable to transport their farm produce to the market and they are also forced to pay outrageous fares for transport.



The community expressed their concern when MyNewsGh.com had an exclusive interview with opinion leaders who complained of a glut in the area as harvested produce are left in the farms.



Chief of Bontibor, Nana Osei Kakari narrated how several appeals were made to the previous and current government starting from Former President John Agyekum Kufuor to current President Nana Addo but no action has taken place



Nana Osei said, “The condition of the health service is abysmal and disheartening due to the poor nature of roads. We find it difficult to transfer women in the second stage of labour to the nearest hospital. We mostly use motorbikes with pregnant women, a nurse and the rider on the same motorbike on our bad road which can lead to accidents”



He said the Municipal Assembly and the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Hon. Geoffrey Kini has assured them to fix their death trap bridge and roads in a short period of time but this has extended to months and now years.