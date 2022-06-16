Bono solid waste treatment plant to commence operation in August

Regional News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Bono solid waste treatment plant being constructed to improve waste management is expected to commence operation in August this year.



Upon completion, it would help in processing waste matter into reusable material for the socio-economic benefit of the people.



Madam Esther Abayeta Asadoo, the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regional Manager of the Zoomlion Ghana Limited, private sanitation and waste management company executing the project, announced in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wawasua-Sunyani.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the partnership project between the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and Zoomlion Ghana Limited at Wawasua, a community in the Sunyani Municipality, on Friday, September 11, 2020.



Madam Asadoo explained that solid waste matter would be collected from residents of Sunyani and its environs to be processed into reusable materials, particularly compost for agricultural use.



She said the residual landfill site, changing room, waste composite structure, power plant, and administration block under construction at Wawasua “is 95 per cent completed.”



Madam Asadoo said some of the machines for the project had been delivered at the site, but she added delivery of other machines and equipment was delayed because of long importation processes.



She said the composite machine had been received already, saying it was left with medical waste machines currently in Accra and was yet to be transported to the site.



She said waste management was everyone’s responsibility and must begin from the home and entreated each household to acquire a litter bin to prevent indiscriminate dumping of refuse and associated health challenges to improve sanitation management in the region.



She stated the little fee charged by the company for refuse collection should not deter the people from signing to get the bin because “investment in waste management is capital intensive which goes with recurrent expenditure on fuel and maintenance of the vehicles.”



Madam Asadoo called for the enforcement of sanitation bye-laws by the Metropolitan/Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure better management of waste in the country.



She assured the project would offer direct and indirect employment opportunities to the youth who possessed related skills and abilities, adding that 50 managers would be employed directly initially to start operation but there would also be indirect job opportunities for food vendors and other traders.



The GNA observed during a visit to the site that some of the machines had been installed and under strong security guards by a private security company.