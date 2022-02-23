Bono and Ahafo regions contribute 80% of illegal migration - Migrant Watch

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: Peter Mensah, Contributor

Latest statistics from Migrant Watch and Skilled Revolution Front (MWSRF) has shown that many Ghanaians who travel outside Ghana to search for greener pastures are from the Bono and Ahafo regions.



According to the Administrative Director of Migrant Watch, Samuel Hackman, the two regions contribute 80% of illegal migration.



Speaking at the symposium in Accra on Tuesday, February 22, Mr Hackman said, "Based on statistics, 80 out of 100 are from Brong Ahafo region and they account for 80% of irregular migration but we trying our best to educate them through media and our presence in the region."



He stated that key stakeholders - Immigration, Labour officers, District assemblies, among others rally together to educate the populace on illegal migration.



Head of Public Affairs at Migrant Watch, Peter Mensah, speaking at the same event said it's about time government allows licensed recruitment agencies operate to help curb this growing menace.



"There are licensed recruitment agencies that operate under law, if we give them the room to fully operate, this irregular migration problem would be stopped," he said.



Migrant Watch and Skilled Revolution Front aims at building the capacity of the returned migrants economically through psycho-social counselling, skilled trainings and provision of working tools.