Bono Regional Minister urges graduates to render worthy service to society

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang, Contributor

Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene has advised University graduates to use knowledge and skills acquired from their studies to offer meaningful services to the Ghanaian society.



Addressing the 20th Congregation and 40th Matriculation of Catholic University College of Ghana (CUCG) Fiapre, Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene said education can only be significant if it brings peace, prosperity and development to the people.



She added that character is essential and urged the new graduates to be hardworking committed, honest, respectful, humble and trust that it is only God who can make their goals and dreams achievable.



Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene encouraged the graduates to render worthy services to humanity as they had been equipped with relevant tools and skills to enter the world by offering voluntary services in various communities while waiting for job opportunities.



The Minister encouraged the graduates to impact the knowledge acquired to the basic schools and institutions and organizations to help develop the society.



She urged the graduates to remember the people who contributed to their successes, including their parents, guardians and the school.



Bono Minister urged the graduates to be initiators of jobs instead of relying on ready-made jobs, according to her, many voids, vacancies and unattended to situations out there, it does not take long to see them, however, most graduates do not want to initiate and are looking for ready-made environments.



Bono Minister told the graduates that the university has prepared them well for a fulfilling career, and hoped that it has also inspired them to lead a meaningful life.



Hon. Owusu Banahene encouraged the graduates to seek fulfillment, they should set professional goals that will make them and their families and friends proud of their professional contributions simply because those contributions they made have improved the lives of other people.



"I also encourage you to pursue a life of meaning. Life is a gift, a precious gift. And to lead a meaningful life, you should share that gift with people who need you," she said.



Justina Owusu Banahene, explained that to lead a meaningful life, the graduates must also embody certain core values, such as enduring values.



Justina Owusu Banahene said through the character of the graduates and commitment, “We can create a new Ghana that is more peaceful and just. NPP government believes in that brighter future because we believe in you."



The Bono Regional Minister praised the University authorities for initiating programmes that had helped to increase enrolment and improved academic work at the University.



She said the government was committed to improving education in Ghana and urged the graduates to also work hard to improve education in the country.



Pic. Bishop Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi, Sunyani Catholic Diocese Bishop, Justina Owusu Banahene, Bono Minister and Ansu Kumi, Sunyani MCE.