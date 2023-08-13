Bono Regional Minister implores DVLA to issue distinctly number plates for Bono Region

Regional News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Correspondence from Bono Region



The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene has implored the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to consider the issuance of distinct number plates for the Bono Region.



Speaking at the 2023 mid-year review conference of DVLA in Sunyani, the minister disclosed since the Bono East and Ahafo Regions which were part of the then Brong Ahafo now have designated number plates, the same provision should be extended to the Bono Region.



According to Justina Owusu-Banahene, the issuance of the new number plate will reflect the current name of the region.



She emphasised that the request for the issuance of distinct driver-licensed number plates represents the sentiments of the people of the Bono Region.



“As you are no doubt aware, the erstwhile Brong Ahafo Region has given birth to three Regions and I believe you know. the Bono Region proper, the Bono East with its capital Techiman and the Ahafo with its capital Goaso.



With the Bono Region remaining as the mother Region to reflect the new regional regimes, there are driver-licensed number plates that have been specifically designated for Bono East and Ahafo however our number plates still bear the label Brong Ahafo designated BA.



My humble plea is that in the coming year 2024, you may want to consider the issuance of a new plate that distinctly represents the Bono Region with a code say BR or BS”.



She commended the DVLA for introducing internal administrative innovations and efficiency which has enhanced the image of the institution and rated it as one of the best-performing public institutions in the country within the last five years.



“When I got your invitation to be part of this year’s mid-year conference, I decided to undertake my own independent non-biased review of the DVLA and share with you today. After doing my own analysis, I came to the conclusion that the DVLA has been one of the best performing public institutions in our republic”.



The Board Chairman of the DVLA, lawyer Frank Davies admonished staff to be at the forefront of technological advancement and emerging trends in line with international best practices to enhance services, promote road safety and environmental sustainability.



“We must remain at the forefront of technological advancements, constantly exploring emerging trends in line with international best practices. By doing so, we will not only enhance our services but also contribute to promote road safety and environmental sustainability”.



He charged staff to embrace change and be proactive in seeking innovative solutions to improve processes and services for the DVLA to maintain its position as a leading public sector organisation.