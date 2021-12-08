Bono Regional Fund Raising Committee on National Cathedral inaugurated

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Bono Regional Fund Raising Committee on the National Cathedral Project has been inaugurated, with a call on the chiefs and people of the region to contribute to the project.



Reverend Ebenezer Saka Ameyaw, the Head of Relations at the National Cathedral Secretariat who made the call explained the building of the national cathedral was in the right direction and everybody should support the project.



The committee is tasked to intensify public sensitisation and raise funds to support the project, which would be officially launched in the region on February 27, 2022.



Rev. Ameyaw explained the cathedral would not only be used for religious activities, but a recreational centre as well, and host national programmes.



It would contain the best Bible Museums in Africa which would attract tourists in and outside the country, he said adding other facilities would also include conference and research centres, libraries, and biblical gardens that would generate revenue for the nation.



Rev. Ameyaw tasked the committee to develop a comprehensive plan to mobilise enough funds in support of the project.



In a speech read on her behalf, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister asked the committee to take a key interest in the project, and raise more funds, and entreated the chiefs and people in the region to contribute to the fund.



“We must all in one way or the other support the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in bringing the development of the nation to the next level”, she said.



Nana Dr. Amankona Diawuo, the Paramount Chief of Berekum Traditional Area, who presided, urged the committee not only to target religious bodies but also to rally support from corporate institutions as well.