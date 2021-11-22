You are here: HomeNews2021 11 22Article 1407310

Regional News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Frank Owusu Obimpeh, Contributor

Bono Region tops regional HIV prevalence rate

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Bono East has the highest ART coverage according to reports Bono East has the highest ART coverage according to reports

Director-General (DG) of GAC, Mr. Kyeremeh Atuahene has unveiled that the Bono Region tops the regional HIV prevalence rate.

He told journalists that infections among young people pose a big threat to the fight against the HIV-AIDS scourge.

Bono East has the highest ART coverage

In respect of antiretroviral therapy (ART) coverage, the regional figures are;

Bono East – 68%

Upper East – 67%

Bono – 66%

Western – 63%

Greater Accra – 62%

Upper West – 62%

Eastern – 61%

Ashanti – 60%

Volta – 59%

Northern – 58%

Western North – 56%

North East – 53%

Ahafo – 52%

Savannah – 51%

Oti – 51%

Central – 48%.

The top five districts in respect of highest adult HIV prevalence among the ages of 15 to 24 are;

Lower Manya Krobo – 6% (Eastern Region)

Upper Manya Krobo -3.5% (Eastern Region)

Dormaa East – 3.4% (Bono)

Tano South – 3.2% (Ahafo) and Asuogyaman – 3.1% (Eastern).

On the other hand, the bottom five districts in respect of lowest adult HIV prevalence are;

Kumbugu – 0.3%

Nanton – 0.3%

Mion – 0.3%

Tolon – 0.2%

Sangnarigu – 0.2%.

All the bottom five districts are in the Northern Region.

The prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) ART coverage stands at 71.6%.

Mr Atuahene said the vision of the National Strategic Plan 2021-2025 is to accelerate progress to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

He explained that the goal is to achieve epidemic control and the fast-track targets of 95-95-95 by 2025.

The regional breakdowns of prevalence rate are;

Bono – 2.5%

Eastern – 2.2%

Ahafo – 2.1%

Bono East – 2%

Ashanti – 1.8%

Greater Accra – 1.8%

Western -1.7%, Western North – 1.7%

Volta – 1.6%

Central – 1.5%, Oti – 1.2%

Upper West – 1.1%

Upper East – 1%

Savannah – 0.9%

Northern – 0.6%

North East – 0.6%.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment