Bono Region tops regional HIV prevalence rate

Regional News of Monday, 22 November 2021
Source: Frank Owusu Obimpeh, Contributor
Director-General (DG) of GAC, Mr. Kyeremeh Atuahene has unveiled that the Bono Region tops the regional HIV prevalence rate.
He told journalists that infections among young people pose a big threat to the fight against the HIV-AIDS scourge.
Bono East has the highest ART coverage
In respect of antiretroviral therapy (ART) coverage, the regional figures are;
Bono East – 68%
Upper East – 67%
Bono – 66%
Western – 63%
Greater Accra – 62%
Upper West – 62%
Eastern – 61%
Ashanti – 60%
Volta – 59%
Northern – 58%
Western North – 56%
North East – 53%
Ahafo – 52%
Savannah – 51%
Oti – 51%
Central – 48%.
The top five districts in respect of highest adult HIV prevalence among the ages of 15 to 24 are;
Lower Manya Krobo – 6% (Eastern Region)
Upper Manya Krobo -3.5% (Eastern Region)
Dormaa East – 3.4% (Bono)
Tano South – 3.2% (Ahafo) and Asuogyaman – 3.1% (Eastern).
On the other hand, the bottom five districts in respect of lowest adult HIV prevalence are;
Kumbugu – 0.3%
Nanton – 0.3%
Mion – 0.3%
Tolon – 0.2%
Sangnarigu – 0.2%.
All the bottom five districts are in the Northern Region.
The prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) ART coverage stands at 71.6%.
Mr Atuahene said the vision of the National Strategic Plan 2021-2025 is to accelerate progress to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.
He explained that the goal is to achieve epidemic control and the fast-track targets of 95-95-95 by 2025.
The regional breakdowns of prevalence rate are;
Bono – 2.5%
Eastern – 2.2%
Ahafo – 2.1%
Bono East – 2%
Ashanti – 1.8%
Greater Accra – 1.8%
Western -1.7%, Western North – 1.7%
Volta – 1.6%
Central – 1.5%, Oti – 1.2%
Upper West – 1.1%
Upper East – 1%
Savannah – 0.9%
Northern – 0.6%
North East – 0.6%.