Bono Region receiving its share of development projects – Regional Minister

Source: Patience Anaadem, ISD, Contributor

As part of measures to ensure that the country achieves Sustainable Development Goal 3, the government has completed 19 health facilities in the Bono Region.



The health facilities include a 60-bed hospital in the Tain District, the Benkasa Health Center in the Berekum West District, and 17 Community-based Health Planning Service compounds with staff accommodation.



The Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, disclosed this on Thursday when she took her turn at the Regional Minister’s meet-the-press series in Accra.



Touching on other infrastructural development in the region, she said the Ghana Highways Authority was currently constructing 13 road projects totalling 342.3km, which include upgrading Menji-Bui road, Nkrankwanta–Kaase road, and Sampa–Jinini road.



Madam Owusu-Banahene added that the Department of Urban Roads was also upgrading roads inside the University of Energy and Natural Resources Campus and some selected routes in Sunyani East while the Berekum-Koraso and Botokrom-Abrikaso roads were also receiving attention.



On education, she indicated that 78 educational projects had been initiated by the 12 Municipal and District Assemblies in the region. These include dormitories, libraries, classrooms, dining halls, administration blocks, staff bungalows, and science and ICT centres.



“In ensuring that ICT plays a pivotal role in education and educational administration, the Regional Education Directorate has been provided with wireless internet connectivity to aid in effective educational management,” she added.



She urged potential investors to consider investing in the region, pointing out that the region was one of the cleanest in the country with many lucrative opportunities.