Bono Region journalists unhappy with restricted access in MMDCEs confirmation

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region:



A so-called “order from above” not to accord the media full access in the ongoing confirmation of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Bono Region has incurred the wrath of some media practitioners.



According to the aggrieved media personnel, the media is a key agent when it comes to the dissemination of information so it is weird for any individual or group of individuals to seek to grant them limited access in such an important exercise.



The affected journalists raised the concerns after they were prevented from entering the venues where the confirmation of MMDCEs in the Sunyani West and Berekum West Districts were taking place on day one of the confirmation process.



Some journalists who had thronged the Sunyani West Assembly Hall and the Presbyterian Church in Jinijini to observe proceedings were told to wait outside.



Despite the protest, they were told it was "an order from above" and that the media will only be allowed inside the venue to have interviews after the actual confirmation process.



Some of the journalists who were clearly unhappy with the arrangement and the turn of events described it as strange, retrogressive, and backward.

Yaw Brako Sarpong of Obra TV one of the aggrieved journalists, alleges that he was stopped from transmitting the programme live on the orders of the Member of Parliament for Berekum West, Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng.



“This is retrogressive and backward for a media man to come set up to let the world that depends on you for information know what is going on and the MP comes to tell you that the Regional Minister of Bono Region says pack your things and leave and that you can’t take coverage.”



Akosua Henewaa, a journalist with Berekum based Akomapa FM, described the action as sad and shameful and a clear attempt to deprive the public of vital information they can get from the various media houses present.



All efforts by this reporter to speak to the office of the Bono Regional Minister on the matter at the time of filing this report were unsuccessful.



Confirmation on Day One



The Sunyani West Municipal Assembly on Tuesday, September 29, 2021, endorsed Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum as the Municipal Chief Executive for the Assembly. The nominee polled 38 votes out of 55 valid votes cast representing 69.0 percent.



His other compatriot in the Berekum West District, Dominic Oppong was overwhelmingly confirmed by the Assembly Members as he secured a 100% endorsement from the house.