Bono Peace Council cautions local media against inflaming passions

Regional News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

The Bono Regional Peace Council on Tuesday cautioned the media to be circumspect in their reportage and avoid inflaming passion that could spark tensions to disturb the prevailing peace in Sunyani and beyond.



The Council said it was unhappy about the trend of events in relation to the enstoolment of a new paramount queen-mother for the Sunyani Traditional Area, and therefore asked the media to avoid speculations by cross-checking their facts well before going to press.



A statement issued and signed by Alhaji Suallah Abdallah Quandah, the Executive Secretary of the Council, and made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA)on Tuesday in Sunyani, said peace remained a priceless commodity that should not be toyed with.



Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area pronounced and enstooled Nana Akosua Dua Asor Brayie II, as the new paramount queen-mother of the Area on August 2, 2021.



She succeeded Nana Yaa Nyamaa Poduo II, who died on August 1, 2019, but the statement said “the Bono Regional Peace Council has noted with great concern, the installation of a new queen mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area, on Monday, August 02, 2021 and matters arising afterwards.



“Prior to the installation and after, there had been disagreement amongst interested parties with regard to who would occupy the vacant stool, outdooring and installation as a queen mother for the area.



“The Bono Regional Peace Council has been engaging all parties and stakeholders concerned at different times, before, during and after the installation and we therefore commend all parties for their cooperation, how they have exercised restraint and are conducting themselves without employing violence as a means to addressing their grievances”, the statement indicated.



It encouraged all parties to continue using all the legitimate and non-violent means available to them to address their grievances and concerns, saying the Peace Council too would continue engaging parties at its level to find an amicable solution to this dispute, where all parties can come into a consensus.



“We are equally appealing to the public and the media to be circumspect about how we share our opinions or report on any issue(s) related to this said dispute. We urge everybody to cross examine and authenticate information before passing comments or reporting on the dispute”.



This, the statement noted, would go a long way to calming down tensions and help the peace building and conflict resolution process, saying anything contrary, would-be stoking violence, and therefore, called for calm amongst feuding parties.



“We at the Bono Regional Peace Council will also be doing our part and any of the parties can call on us at any time possible, for our offices are always open”, the statement added and called for continuous cooperation among the parties involved, as the Council worked hard to help resolve the dispute in the interest of development.