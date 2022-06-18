Bono Minister performs ceremony for one-kilometre road rehabilitation in Sunyani

Regional News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: GNA

Work has commenced on a kilometer road connecting the Sunyani Main Garage to the Nana Bosoma Market through the Social Welfare Department.



The project forms part of the Sunyani Town Roads Rehabilitation Project.



Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister performed the commencement ceremony by operating the excavator working on the road as part of her day’s working visit to the Sunyani Municipality.



The road project, estimated at over Gh¢4 million, includes asphalting, walkways, and streetlights and is expected to be completed within 11 months to create easy access and facilitate the movements of people and vehicles in the enclave.



Madam Owusu-Banahene appealed to residents within the enclave to cooperate with the contractor for the work to be completed on schedule.



She said taxation remained the surest way to facilitate development and advised taxpayers to pay their taxes and rates to enable the Municipal Assembly to mobilize the needed revenue required for the development.



The Regional Minister cautioned the contractor against shoddy work and asked residents to develop an interest in the project and monitor its progress for delivery of a quality job.



Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the Akwamuhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area commended the government for the project and appealed for the reshaping of other deplorable roads in the Municipality.



Earlier, the Regional Minister inaugurated a six-unit classroom block with an office, library, and store for the Sunyani Municipal Assembly Primary School and interacted with the staff of the Municipal Assembly and the members of the Sunyani Traditional Council too.