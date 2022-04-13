Bono Minister asks technical universities to take lead in Ghana’s energy transition agenda

Regional News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: K Peprah

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister on Monday, asked Technical Universities (TUs) in the country to put in place strategies and take lead in the nation’s energy transition agenda.



As a signatory to the Paris Agreement and other international protocols and other international protocols which require the nation to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2050, the Ministry of Energy is developing a national energy transition.



The plan among other objectives will subsequently guide the country as it transitioned to cleaner energy.



Interacting with the management of the Sunyani Technical University (STU) during a visit, Mad Owusu-Banahene said the TUs ought to deepen their existing collaborations with other local and international universities as well as build industry linkages as well.



She said extensive exchange programmes and vigorous research would well empower and position the TUs to help the nation to in place realistic strategies that would push the national energy transition agenda.



The Regional Minister emphasised the government had prioritised Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) and asked the university to concentrate on its mandate and expand the scope of academic programmes on TVET.



She said she was unhappy that the Bono Region did not have any public Technical Institute and called for effective collaboration between the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the University, for the establishment of a public technical institute in the region that would feed the university.



Professor Engineer Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice-Chancellor of the STU, said explained electrical and electronic engineering remained the university’s niche area, saying it had set up a center of excellence for the manufacturing of electrical vehicles.



He explained it remained the mandate of the STU to facilitate the development of the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Region and gave the assurance that the university would do everything possible to achieve that mandate.



The Vice-Chancellor, however, expressed disgust about the level of encroachment on the university’s land and appealed to the RCC to intervene, saying one-third of the 155 acres of the university’s land had already been taken by encroachers.



Prof Adinkrah-Appiah said the encroachment was making it extremely difficult for the university to implement its new Strategic and Master plans.



He appealed to the RCC to facilitate the reshaping and tarring of the access roads at the university, saying construction of a pedestrian footbridge was needed urgently to control pedestrian knockdowns.



Prof Adinkrah-Appiah explained many students stayed outside campus, and because many drivers disregarded the traffic post erected at the frontage of the university on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway, vehicle knockdowns had become rampant among students.



He expressed appreciation to the Minister for her visit and expressed the hope that the existing relationship between the university and the RCC would be strengthened for the purpose of development.