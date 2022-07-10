Bono East TESCON petitions NPP over 'fake' names submitted for national executives elections

Politics of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP to conduct national executives elections



TESCON presidents to vote in NPP national elections



Bono East NPP organizer accused of submitting false list for national elections



The Bono East Regional leadership of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) have accused their patron, Charles Addo Dokyi Yaw of submitting some unknown names as their members to the National Elections Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



According to the group which is affiliated to the ruling party, their patron in his capacity as the Regional Organiser of the party in collusion with the regional coordinator, have submitted false names to be included as delegates for the NPP’s upcoming national executives election.



“We write as the TESCON Presidents for the institutions in the Bono East Region. We have seen a list purported to be TESCON Presidents in the Bono East Region which has been submitted as the delegates to vote in the upcoming National Elections.



“We therefore write to tell you; the list is false and the details in does not represent the TESCON Presidents in Bono East Region. It is clear the Regional Youth Organizer in the person of Charles Addo Dokyi Yaw and the TESCON Coordinator, Owusu Achiaw are on a mission to pursue their agenda concerned primarily to suit their selfish interest and not that of the New Patriotic Party in the Region,” the Bono Regional TESCON presidents said in a petition to the NPP’s elections committee.



Leaders of the students group said the list of persons submitted to the committee by the regional youth organizer are persons either not schooling in the institutions they are purported to or are not known in the NPP within the region.



“Majority of the list the Regional Youth Organizer has presented DO NOT school in their institution whereas others are not known in Bono East NPP. We write to plead with the committee to not just consider the list frivolous but treat it with the necessary contempt,” they added.



Attached to their petition is a list of individuals who according to the petitioners is the true list of TESCON presidents in the Bono East Region and are eligible to participate in the upcoming elections.



The ruling NPP has scheduled July 15 to 17 to hold its national executives election at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ahead of the election, the party is compiling a list of delegates who will be eligible to cast votes during the election process.