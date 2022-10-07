Bono East: Stay away, you don’t qualify to become Chairman – NDC members warn American ‘Borga’

Regional News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: Joseph Marfo

Bono East Concerned Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have warned an American-based Ghanaian, Shaibu Mohammed Baba to stay away from the party’s chairmanship position in the region.



The NDC will be holding its internal elections in December this year,2022 and the American ‘Borga’ is keen on contesting for the Bono East NDC Chairmanship slot.



But, the concerned members of the party say, Shaibu Mohammed Baba does not qualify to vie for any position in the NDC, considering the party’s guidelines on internal elections.



According to them, the American ‘Borga (Shaibu Mohammed Baba) recently registered to become a member of the NDC. Again, Baba is not even a registered voter in Ghana so he doesn’t qualify for the Chairmanship position.



The Bono East Concerned NDC members say some executives in the party led by Abdul-Hamid Zakaria aka Bin Laden (Techiman South NDC Election Director) are using dubious means to let an American 'borga' become the party’s chairman which they think can damage the party's peace and election processes.



According to them, the detractors have held a series of meetings. The last meeting which was held by Abdul-Hamid Zakaria aka BinLaden (Techiman South election director), Lampo (regional vice chairman), Richard Combat and Bonzi (former MP Kintampo North) together with the American "borga", was on Sunday, 2nd October 2022, in Nkoranza



The meeting it is said was aimed at imposing Shaibu Mohammed Baba, the American "borga", on them.



However, they said they will not sit aloof for a foreigner and unqualified candidate to contest the incumbent Regional Chairman, Unas Owusu.



The Bono East Concerned NDC Members are therefore calling on the top hierarchy of the party to intervene.