Bono East RCC inaugurates Advisory Development Committees

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Kwasi Adu Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister on Monday, inaugurated three Advisory Development Committees with a task to identify and tackle development challenges in the region.



They are Business Development, Education and Human Capital, and Infrastructure Development Committees.



Mr Gyan indicated that the region had huge economic and investment prospects, which could be a business hub in the country.



At a short ceremony held in Techiman, the Regional Minister highlighted the need to modernize and improve on commercial agriculture, industrialization, and human capital and infrastructure developments.



“These committees have been inaugurated to serve as technical wings to the Regional Coordinating Council to facilitate the development of the region”, Mr Gyan explained.



He commended the members of the various committees for accepting to serve the region, and tasked them to develop a five-year development plan to guide the development process.



Professor Justice Nyigmah Bawole, the Dean of Business School, University of Ghana, and Chairman of the Business Development Committee, on behalf of the other committees thanked the RCC for the confidence reposed in them and promised to work hard to push the development of the region forward.



