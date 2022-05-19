Bono East Minister calls for calm at Nkoranza as investigations continue

Regional News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, has called on the youth of Nkoranza to remain calm for investigations into the “suspicious death” of Albert Donkor to progress.



He made the appeal during a press briefing at Nkoranza after a meeting with stakeholders to find peaceful ways to handle the matter and assured that the Regional Security Council was keenly monitoring the situation to bring justice to the family.



The late Donkor, aged 27, disappeared and was pronounced dead while assisting the police in an investigation into alleged robbery cases in the area.



His body was found with gunshot wounds in the bush on the outskirts of Nkoranza.



Mr Adu-Gyan expressed worry over the issue and appealed to the youth and deceased’s family to exercise restraint so that their actions did not interfere with investigations.



That was the only way to unravel the truth and apprehend the one who was actually behind the death of Donkor, he said.



The Minister said peace was the rightful means to achieving success and allowing it to prevail would greatly improve the socio-economic development of the area.



Nkoranza was known for its hospitality, hence nothing negative should be done to tarnish that image and truncate the progress of the area.