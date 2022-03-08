Bonkrom JHS students study under trees as school block collapses

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dozens of students at Bonkrom D/A Junior High School in Kwahu Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region have been displaced after the collapse of a shed used as a classroom.



The pavilion classroom was hit by a violent rainstorm on March 1, 2022, after school period leading to the total collapse of the building.



The displaced students have since been studying under trees. Already, Bonkrom D/A Junior High School is faced with infrastructural crises.



Classes at the lower primary school have been merged due to inadequate classrooms.



The mud-made classroom block was put up by the community many decades ago through communal labour.



The deplorable condition of the building however continues to deteriorate exposing both teachers and pupils to danger.



However, a three-unit classroom block project initiated by Middle Belt Development Authority in 2020 has been abandoned.



Assembly Member for Bonkrom Electoral Area Jordan Yunbow Michael told Starr News, that no casualty was recorded during the incident.



“We had a storm and they will say the community is fortunate because that is where the students sit for their studies and the incident took place in the night when the school had closed if it had been daytime it would not have been a palatable story for the community”.



He lamented the abandoned JHS block project by Middle Belt Development Authority.



“The contractor started with the JHS and we have gotten to the lentil in 2020 election year till date. Checks indicate that because there are no funds so they can’t continue with the work so it has been left uncompleted”.



The Assemblymember said many other schools in the electoral area are under trees affecting the delivery of quality education.



“We have Similar problems facing the entire electoral area especially Gyineboafo, Aframso, most of the classes are still under trees, some are using church buildings and others.”