Bomaa: Residents cry over not getting share of gov’t’s ‘year of roads’

General News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Residents of Bomaa in the Tano South Constituency of the Bono Region are expressing frustration over the poor condition of their roads, despite the government's declaration of the Year of Roads initiative aimed at improving road infrastructure across the country.



The residents of the Bomaa area are pointing out that since the government's announcement of the Year of Roads they have not witnessed any tangible improvements in their locality.



In particular, they are highlighting the dire state of the Bomaa to Duayaw Nkwanta road which has deteriorated significantly in the area.



Commuters using this road are facing considerable challenges, including encountering potholes and uneven surfaces that often resemble gullies.



Mr Michael Kusi Boadu, an opinion leader and chairman of the Parent's Teacher Association (PTA) of Bomaa Senior High Secondary School, speaking on behalf of the exasperated residents said the road is nothing to write home about.



He lamented that despite the road being mentioned in the annual budget three times, no meaningful progress has been made to address its deplorable condition.



Mr Boadu expressed his concerns during an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM, on Monday, 21, 2023.



He noted that the road's classification had changed from being a cocoa road to a highway, making it difficult where to channel concerns about the road for proper maintenance.



“The residents are uncertain about whom to approach to address this road issue,” he said.



He noted that they are feeling particularly disillusioned as Bomaa is a stronghold of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Despite prominent individuals from the area being part of the government, such as Dr Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for the Vice President, their presence does not appear to be translating into tangible improvements in the area.



He noted that the residents of Bomaa are raising their voices about the deteriorating state of their roads, despite the government's Year of Roads initiative.



“They are, therefore, calling for prompt action to address this issue and improve their daily commuting experience,” he stressed.



In response, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tano South Municipal Assembly, Ernest Kwarteng, acknowledged the road's current condition and stated that the project had been awarded to a contractor.



However, he explained that the contractor's inability to mobilise due to illness has delayed progress on the project.



The MCE called for patience and assured residents that the regional minister would engage with the contractor to expedite the process and ensure that the road is rehabilitated.