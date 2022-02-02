Bolgatanga Health Directorate to achieve target of COVID-19 vaccination

Health News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: GNA

The Bolgatanga Municipality in the Upper East Region is making strides to reach out its target of 88,000 people with COVID-19 vaccines.



A total of 66,134 people in the Municipality have so far been vaccinated.



Mr Edmund Nellic Nyanwura, the Municipal Director of Health Services, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, said people who had fully been vaccinated in the municipality were 19,863, while a total of 41,732 of the population had taken at least one dose.



For those who were yet to get their second jabs and especially for those who took the Modema vaccinations, the Director said they would receive Pfizer vaccines as their second dose.



According to him from Wednesday, February 2 to Sunday, February 7, a full campaign will be rolled out in the municipality for all due for booster doses to do so and that would comprise all who completed their second doses three months ago, whilst all those who had not taken their second jabs yet would do so.



He also stated that all pregnant women were eligible for Pfizer vaccinations which had been approved for them.

Mr Nellic assured the public of the safety of the vaccines and said the few side effects were normal and would not be hazardous to anyone.



“When we give it to pregnant women, we expect that within two weeks she will not be taking any other vaccine”. He advised.

He said more than 66,000 people in the Bolgatanga municipality had taken the vaccine and that was an indication that people were accepting the vaccine and urged all not to entertain fears about taking the jab.



He reiterated that children under 15 years old constituted a great number of the population and those who had already been covered showed no problems in taking the vaccine.



He said more sensitization was still going on and their team would soon move to all churches and mosques to get all the 25,000 remaining people to get involved in the exercise.



He also called on the media to increase education and reportage on the going on exercise.



The Municipality has a population of 139,000 people.