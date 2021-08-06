Bolga way side traders urged to place litter bins by their wares

Regional News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Evans Bornaa, the Bolgatanga Municipal Environmental Health Officer, has urged all traders in the Bolgatanga Township, especially roadside food vendors and traders to place litter bins near their wares to collect waste.



He said control of solid waste in the Bolgatanga Municipality was challenging and urged roadside sellers to ensure cleanliness around their businesses.



“We realize that early morning sweepers clean the township and traders return during the day to transact their businesses, leaving their surroundings dirty”.



Mr Bornaa made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.



He said efforts to get shop owners and vendors to place litter bins near their shops had proved futile and warned that the sanitation by-laws would be used to force offenders to comply.



He advised the public to avoid giving out litter bins to mentally retarded children to go and empty as they sometimes leave them at unacceptable places.



He said some individuals used wheel barrows to convey waste and dump them in open drains which was against the sanitation by-laws.



Speaking on the outcome of court summons for 20 land lords for failure to put up toilet facilities in their houses in 2020 , Mr Bonaa indicated that though the ultimatum given had elapsed, 11 landlords had responded positively and built the facilities in their houses while the remaining nine had started and were at various stages of completion.



He said education and sensitization had been activated where some District Environmental Officers were undergoing training on court processes and procedures to facilitate work and added that the sanitation by-laws will be cracked rigorously.