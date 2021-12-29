Bolga MCE expresses worry over revenue leakages

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Municipal Chief Executive for the Bolgatanga Municipality Rex Asanga has expressed worry over the Assembly’s inability to raise revenue to support its activities.



He is unsure whether the inability is due to leakages in the system.



To him, the Bolgatanga Municipality has the potential of generating not less than 2 million cedis in a year but that hasn’t been a reality.



He says the continuous reliance on Assembly’s Common Fund is not sustainable hinting that the third quarter Common Fund has been exhausted on paying debts as a result of COVID-19.



We have IGF which is a problem. We have not generated that much. I do not know whether it is a question of we generating and the thing leaking or that many people are outside of the tax net. I believe that Bolga Municipal should not be generating less than 2 million GHC in a year,” explained.



He continued to say that the Municipality has a lot to achieve, the reason the Assembly has to up its game in revenue collection. “Children are still sitting on the floor, some people do not have classrooms. I asked the Municipal Education Director to give me a list of schools who don’t have classrooms with people sitting under trees and we got as many as 40 in our Municipality so we cannot relent in mobilizing revenue”.