Bolga East: NPP kick-starts bid to unseat NDC’s Dr Ayine with a massive health walk

Politics of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bolgatanga East Constituency has served notice that it is positioning itself strategically to snatch the Parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Through a unity health walk held Saturday, February 25, 2023, in the Constituency to revitalize itself in readiness for the 2024 General Elections, the party made it clear that it was more than prepared to take over the seat from the NDC’s Dr. Dominic Ayine.



Mr. Mathew Amoah, an NPP aspirant to the Parliamentary seat, who led the unity health walk stated that the “program is a unity health walk which is to call all of us out to walk for our health and know ourselves.”



He added that the unity health walk was to also foster unity and forgiveness in the rank and file of the party so as to enable the party wins in the Constituency come 2024.



NPP Upper East Regional Youth Organiser, Mr. Salahu-Deen Musah, who was part of regional executives and stalwarts who were part of the walk, appealed to voters to not renew the mandate of the NDC’s Dr. Dominic Ayine, the current MP, accusing him of non-performance.



“Dr. Dominic Ayine has done nothing since he went to Parliament. The library project that he started is still uncompleted but the Gh2.5 million party office that he built has been completed.



Do you know what that money can do for this constituency? Do you know the number of boreholes that could have been constructed with that amount?”He quizzed.



Mr Salahu-Deen was optimistic that even though the NPP currently has just one seat out of fifteen seats in the region, the party, with unity, can win other seats including that of the Bolgatanga East.



“We have only one seat, but with a united front, we can win more seats And the Bolga East seat is one of them. There is no doubt about that. I, therefore, urge the youth of the party in this constituency to continue to remain resolute and steadfast. And I know with that commitment, God will reward us,” he noted.



Other speakers were optimistic that the NPP will end the twelve-year reign of Dr. Dominic Ayine of the NDC.



The Bolgatanga East Constituency carved out of the Bolgatanga Constituency in 2012, has had one MP since – Dr Dominic Ayine of the NDC.