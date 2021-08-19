Bolga East MP empowers youth with ICT skills

Regional News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: theheraldghana.com

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East constituency, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has mobilised and sponsored several young people in the constituency with training in Information, Communication Technology (ICT) knowledge and skills in a bid to empower them to be useful and build their future.



Dr. Ayine, who has vowed not to encourage laziness amongst the youth of his area, has actualised his commitment to seeing the teaming youth of the place, becoming productive and taking control of their lives through the provision of training and apprenticeship programmes.



During the campaign, he discussed several intervention strategies he would be deploying as his contributions towards the fight against the current unemployment situation in the country which includes the ICT, as well as other artisanal skills acquisition trainings.



Dr. Ayine, presented certificates to about 100 beneficiaries, encouraging them to see this as a platform to identifying their career paths and that they should continue to seek productive ventures.



The former deputy Attorney General, who believes in quality education as the key to transforming and shaping the lives of the young ones, said he would continue to assist within his capacity to make positive footprints in the place as a leader.



The trainees were taken through Introduction to computer, Computer Parts and Accessories, Types of Software, Microsoft Office suit (that is Word, PowerPoint and Excell), Cyber awareness and Data protection Cyber Security and how to prevent it.



They also studied the following, graphic design, Video editing, Coral drawing and Photoshop, Desktop Resolution, Computer hardware and mobile phone assembling, Trouble Shooting and installation of Software.