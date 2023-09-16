Bolga East Constituency: NPP betrayed me – Rockson Bukari

Politics of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and former Upper East Regional Minister Rockson Bukari is optimistic about the chances of the party’s parliamentary candidate of the Bolgatanga East Constituency, Mathew Silas Amoah, winning the 2024 parliamentary election.



He noted that even though some NPP members in the Constituency failed to give him the needed when he ran for the seat in 2012, he is confident that the youthful and philanthropic Mathew Silas Amoah will win the seat for the NPP for the first time.



Mr Bukari made the remarks at the Popular Acclamation Ceremony of Matthew Silas Amoah as the Parliamentary Candidate for the Bolgatanga East Constituency on the ticket of the NPP for the 2024 General Elections held on September 10, 2023.



“When I was running for the seat, there was no unity in the party[NPP]. My own people voted against him. I know them. They made Ayine[ the NDC candidate] beat me heavily….But our gods, our ancestors are fully behind him[ Mathew Silas Amoah]. He is going to win. You the young are the future. He is your age mate and he is here to help you. He is very generous. And so let’s support him. Vote for Silas Amoah as your MP,” he appealed.



The Bolgatanga East Constituency was created in 2012 and has been held by the NDC’s Dr Dominic Ayine ever since. Mathew Silas Amoah is seen as a formidable opponent capable of winning the seat for the NPP.