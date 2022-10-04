Bolga Craft Village call for the inclusion of their activities in GES curriculum

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper East Region



Workers at the Bolgatanga Craft Village are calling for the inclusion of their activities and craft works in the Basic Education (Gurune)curriculum.



They made a call to the Ghana Education Service (GES), following their intention to implement the teaching of the Gurune language at the Basic School Level among the other 10 local languages.



According to them, they feel this would open the pupils up more to their culture as their craft works and artifacts are mainly products that depict their culture.



They made this appeal to GhanaWeb.



Mr. Godwin Asimba indicated his readiness to teach the pupils how to do the craft works for free if they are given the chance.



"We will be very glad to see that if only GES can give is the chance to enter into the schools and teach the younger generation how to do craft and to sell them to the public". I would personally like to do it for free. He said.



He said their involvement would help them to know more about their culture, and as well, sell their culture to the world.



He added that there are currently some pupils with him who are learning how to do the craft works.



"I have some two boys here who are learning the work. One is in p



Mr. John also expressed their interest in teaching them how to make the crafts, how they are used, and their history.



He noted that crafts like smocks are of different types and must be worn on different occasions.



"The smocks like this, they are different. There is a specific one that those days if you are visiting the home of a girl you want to marry, you wear it so that they will know that you can take care of her when you marry her". He pointed.



Mr. Francis believes that teaching them the craft works would be beneficial because they can adopt that as a business in addition to their main stream jobs in the future.



He indicated that he currently has some pupils with him, who are learning how to do the craft works. He said they come over to his shop after school to learn.



He expressed the conviction that with their education, they will be able to add a touch of style to the craft works when taken seriously.



Again, he feels they will be in a better position to sell their works to the world.



Mr. Ayine also believes that when their activities are added to their syllabi, pupils will always come around for excursion, which will help in marketing the place.