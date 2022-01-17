Bolga: 18 suspected Nigerian prostitutes granted bail; 3 others charged

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

18 Nigerian prostitutes and 3 Ghanaians have been granted bail by the Bolgatanga District Court.



The 18 ladies were arrested at Midnight Drinking Spot (Akolbila Bar) in Atulibabisi, a suburb of Bolgatanga on January 6, 2022, and were charged with illegal entry into Ghana without a permit, and also for engaging in prostitution for a living.



Meanwhile, owners and managers of the Midnight Drinking Spot, Akolbila, aged 32, and Akolbila Aminah, aged 39, were charged with abetment of crime and for keeping a brothel whiles Norbert Anamzoya, aged 34, was also charged for promoting the trade of prostitution



They were arraigned before the court where they pleaded not guilty but were refused bail by Presiding Judge, H/W Mawukoenya Nutekpor who remanded them for a week.



However, on January 13, 2022, they returned to court where their Counsel, Richard Adazabra, argued that, the offences brought against the suspects were misdemeanours which did not warrant lengthy periods of remand adding that, granting bail to the suspects will allow for a speedy trial.



The court granted bail of GHC10,000 and GHC6,000 to the 18 Nigerians and some three Ghanaians who were believed to have been promoting the business and housing the prostitutes.



The suspects are expected to reappear in court on February 18, 2022.



