Bole NDC will meet Nana Obiri Boahen squarely in 2024 - R.A Jalilu

Regional News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Savannah Region Deputy Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr R.A Jalilu has chastised the Deputy National Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen for saying that former President John Dramani Mahama should desist from “passing remarks that tend to inflame tempers in the country”.



Nana Obiri Boahen speaking on Wontumi FM a few days ago said the flagbearer of the NDC in the 2020 election John Dramani Mahama cannot intimidate the governing NPP as the party is prepared to match whatever violence he might be planning.



Nana Obiri Boahen warned that if John Dramani Mahama does not refrain from such statements like “Do or die”, the NPP will ‘show’ him something in his backyard of Bole-Bamboi.



But a livid R.A. Jalil speaking on the morning show of Bole based Nkilgi Fm on 21st September, 2021 said the people of Bole are ever ready for any miscreant that thinks he can come and cause confusion in John Dramani Mahama’s home in 2024.



Mr Jalil said the people of the Bole-Bamboi Constituency are ready to die for former President John Dramani Mahama and that no amount of intimidation and attacks on John Dramani Mahama can stop the people from loving him.



He said the people of Bole should ignore the NPP Deputy General Secretary of NPP he is suffering “psychosis”