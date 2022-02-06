Bole Market Women rejects relocation to temporal market

Regional News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

Market Women at the Bole Central market have rejected a temporal site the Bole District Assembly has directed them to relocate to in order for reconstruction works to begin at the Central market.



The market women who invited Bole based Nkilgi FM to the Central market on Friday 5th February, 2022 to express their frustration and disappointment over the directive that they move to a temporal site, also pleaded with the Bole District Assembly and the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area to hear their cry and not move them.



A leader of the Bole market women, Hajia Salamatu said they are not rejecting the Assemblies directive but they are only saying they should use the funds to construct a new market for Bole anywhere they like and leave the current central market the way it is for them. She said any new market built could be used as a weekly one while they use the Bole Central market as the daily market.



Hajia Salamatu said other traders and hawkers have already taken over the temporal site and so the market women who have tables might not get space because the place is not spacious.



It would be recalled the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) has directed all market women at the Bole Central Market to relocate to an area on the Bole to Techiman road called ‘Soldiers Camp’ on or before 25th February, 2022 for construction works on the Bole Central Market to begin.



A statement signed by the Secretary to the Bolewura Mr Abdulai Haruna Obey on behalf of the Bolewura on 3rd February, 2022 said a demolition exercise shall be supervised by soldiers and anyone who got his property demolished after the deadline date will not be compensated and that the Bole Central market will be temporary closed on 28th February, 2022



The statement further said there is no more place for anyone who refused to relocate to soldiers camp before 25th February, 2022.



The Bolewura’s Secretary said the Bole District Assembly has secured funding for the construction of Bole Central Market and that this was disclosed by the District Chief Executive for Bole Madam Veronica Alele Heming to Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) at his Palace on 31st January, 2022.



He said the leadership of the Bole District Assembly have expressed its readiness to relocate traders at the Central Business District of old Bole central market in a smooth and peaceful manner and that the relocation of traders from the Bole Central market therefore commences on February 25th, 2022.



According to Mr Abdulai Obey, the assembly said that have instituted measures to curtail the challenges that may arise as a result of that. He said the DCE for Bole disclosed to Bolewura at his Palace that;

“The duration of the construction is one year and it is our hope to engage all stakeholders on their suggestions, questions, and contributions for a successful take-off of the project”.



Meanwhile the Market have disclosed their intention to visit the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) on Saturday on 5th February, 2022 to lay bare their grievances.