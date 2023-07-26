Bole: It is illegal to render service to active NHIS clients and take money – Anthony Adofo Ofosu

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

The Deputy Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Anthony Adofo Ofosu, has said that it is illegal to render service to active National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) clients and take money from them, adding that when such a client curses any health worker he or she will suffer for that.



Speaking at a colourful mini durbar of the Bole District Health Directorate in the Savannah Region on July 25, 2023, the Deputy Director General of the Ghana Health Service stated that government has a contract with the NHIS to cater for the vulnerable in society and these set of people should not be taken advantage off.



He said one of the issues that has come to their attention is this whole issue of payment by clients.



He explained that the NHIS is purchasing service from the Ghana Health Service and they have a contract with their clients who also buy service for them.



He added that the terms of the contract is that once the person has the card there are certain designated services the person should have by virtue of the person being a member.



He said; “whatever issues we have with whatever they are paying us have nothing to do with the patient. We need to engage Health Insurance and solve that problem”.



He further said, “So we cannot say that tariffs are low so we will collect from clients, no it is illegal”.



“We are dealing with sick people, some are dying and then you insist on collecting money before you offer care”, he added.



Anthony Adofo Ofosu said sometimes the money taken from clients are their transport money which makes the person rain curses on whoever took the money from him.



He assured the Bole District Health Directorate of sourcing enough funds to address the challenges raised by the District Director of Health, Hajia Fuseina Sulemana.



Anthony Adofo Ofosu acknowledged the Bole District Directorate led by Hajia Fuseina Sulemana for their good work and as well as advised health workers to take their work very serious because their service is about life and death to the vulnerable in society.



Speaking at the event, the Bole District Director of Health, Ndapewurche Hajia Fuseina Sulemana said it was an honour and previledge to have a distinguish guest and his entourage to visit the Bole district for first hand information on health care delivery and to expedite their services in the district.



She said the Bole district has a population of 120,715 with 3.1 percent growth rate with 7 sub-districts, 34 health facilities with 4 charted facilities, 21 CHPS facilities, 7 health centers, 1 district hospital, 1 district polyclinic at Bamboi and most of these facilities bear the name as health facilities but are not conducive to render services.



She further stated that some are in temporal structures like the district health directorate office which has to be sheltered in a makeshift office, adding, they had to renovate the office which couldn't contain their staff.



Hajia Fuseina Sulemana further highlighted instances where transport to remote areas in the district was a big worry.



She said, "to reach health care services to some communities, the health staff has to cross over rivers without live jackets, which is a danger to their lives, and since the district is very large, the Ghana Health Service should make it a point to donate motor bikes to the district to render effective health care services to the people".