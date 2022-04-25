Bole District: World Bank partners Productive Safety Net to donate items to poor, vulnerable

Regional News of Monday, 25 April 2022

The World Bank in partnership with a Non-Governmental Organisation known as Productive Safety Net has donated beekeeping, soap making, groundnut, and shea butter processing items to the poor and vulnerable at Kakiase, Doli-Nokoyiri, Nsunia, Daboyiri, and Horiyiri communities in the Bole district.



Speaking at the ceremony, a Senior Social Protection Specialist Madam Christabel Dazzi who also works with the World Bank in Accra Ghana said her role is to monitor and supervise the implementation of the Ghana Productive Safety net project as the project is a $100milion project supported by the World Bank with the government of Ghana.



She added that the Productive Safety net project has been set up to support the most vulnerable and the poor of which beneficiaries get support through the Labour Intensive Public Works (LIPW) e-cash.



She said that vulnerable people who are eligible are able to get cash every two months to help build their everyday food consumption.



Madam Christabel added that they monitor beneficiaries who put seriousness in implementing and putting the items into an effective get the grant and other supports to continue with businesses.



The beneficiaries received the items in order of practice which are forty-six (46) who practice beekeeping got two beehives and stands, a bee suit, Wellington boots and cutlass each.



Thirty-two (32) beneficiaries who practice shea butter making received shea nuts (a bag), an iron pot (size 30), plastic ladles for scooping oil, a stirring stick, a mental bucket (size 30), a silver basin (40ltrs), a plastic container (50ltrs), a container for oil storage (40ltrs), a plastic container for packaging (4.5kg), plastic container for packaging (800), and measuring bowls each.



Sixty-three (63) Soap makers also received caustic soda 25kg (bag), two colours, a set of soap mould and cutter, a hydrometer, perfume (500ml), scrapper, water container with a lid for storing water (50ltrs), a plastic container with a lid for storing soaked coasting (40ltrs), a plastic mixing bowl (4ltes), wooden stirring stick, medium rubber basin (20ltrs), measuring cups, plastic measuring bucket (17.5ltrs), palm oil (25ltrs), “yellow fever” oil (25ltrs), chemicals, hard gloves and google each



Twenty (20) groundnut processors received 20 bowls of groundnuts, an iron frying pan for roasting, a mental for collecting roasted groundnuts (40ltrs), a container for storing oil (40ltrs), a plastic measuring bowl with a lid, and an oil scooping ladle, tarpaulin for threshing, a stirring stick, rolling board, Kulikuli basket, 6 containers for packaging, and perforated ladle each.



The District Chief Executive for Bole Bole Madam Veronica Alele Heming welcomed the Productive Safety net and said the people hold the project in high esteem because it has brought a lot of smiles on their faces by availing them income-generating avenues to 574 beneficiaries with 157 beneficiaries under the first batch of the productive inclusion and 422 beneficiaries under the labour-intensive public works.



She said the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project is a social intervention that seeks to strengthen the productivity of the poorest households in Ghana and the Bole district in particular.



She mentioned that about 574 beneficiaries,152 beneficiaries under the first batch of the Productive Inclusion (Pl) and 422 beneficiaries under the Labour Intensive Public Works (LIPW), have benefited in income-generating avenues with a cumulative amount of GHC243,040.00 disbursed to these beneficiaries.

GHc 160,984.00 under the first batch

LIPW, GHc 82,056.00.



She further said that it was undoubtedly that the initiative will help alleviate poverty in the Bole District and consequently help realize the target of not more than 3% of the world’s population living on less than $2.00 a day by 2030.



Madam Alele thanked the productive safety net organization and promised to ensure continuous monitoring and support of beneficiaries in diverse ways to guarantee sustainability after the project life cycle.



She said, the project has indeed given our people a reliable source of income and hence has improved their standard of living.