Bole District: Plant Protection and Regulatory Directorate to establish quarantine check points

Regional News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Bole District Plant Protection and Regulatory Directorate under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (PPRSD – MOFA) will be establishing a quarantine checkpoint before the Bole CEPS barrier on the Bole to Bamboi highway for the purpose of the enforcement of internal quarantine.



According to a statement issued by the Quarantine Officer in charge of Bole in the Savannah Region Mr Bawa Abu De-Kamba, per regulation 6 of 2021 (LI 2193), 2010 (Act 803), under no circumstance should a person, an agency, institution, department, companies should appear on its own and represent the agency PPRSD-MOFA and impose charges on imported domestic agricultural products, commodities and other regulated articles within the country.



He said regulation 6 of 2021 (LI 2193), also states that all dealers especially the local buyers are mandated to take a permit from the agency plant protection and Regulatory Service Directorate quarantine division of the ministry of food and Agriculture.



Speaking to Bole-based Nkilgi FM, Mr Bawa Abu De-Kamba said their outfit which is the only department mandated to take money from cashew traders, also takes GH₵1 per bag and not GH₵ 3.



He urged all traders not to pay even 10 pesewas to any agency and that if anybody tries extorting money from them, they should request that that officer follows them to the Bole District Agriculture office.



Mr Bawa Abu De-Kamba said their outfit is the only mandatory institution in charge to impose charges on imported domestic Agricultural products.



He urged traders not to pay a dime to anyone and also said he is calling on all to come to the Bole CEPS barrier for the necessary documents on their goods before they take them in or outside and will never pay anything to anyone.