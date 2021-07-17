Bole District Assembly hands over 150,000 Cashew seedlings to farmers

Regional News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Bole District Assembly in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture on Friday 16th July 2021, started handing over One Hundred and Fifty Thousand (150,000) Cashew seedlings to farmers free of charge within the year 2021 under the government’s flagship policy Planting for Export and Rural

Development.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM shortly after handing over some of the seedlings to the farmers in Bole District at Sonyo, the Bole District Director of Agriculture Alhaji Mumuni Ibrahim who on behalf of the District Chief Executive, Madam Veronica Alele Heming presented the Cashew seedlings to the farmers encouraged the farmers to plant the seedlings and benefit hugely from it. He added that farmers in the Bole District of the Savannah region should not make the government’s intervention policy go in vain.



A beneficiary farmer at Mr Zakaria Sonyo said they were very grateful to the Bole District Assembly and the Agricultural department for helping them with the government’s policy as they are benefiting hugely from the planting for export and rural development policy.



He appealed to his colleague farmers in the Bole District to venture into the Cashew plantation under the government’s flagship policy, Planting for Export and Rural Development.



The Bole District Assembly and its Agricultural department in the Savannah region has helped farmers in the Bole District with Over five hundred thousand cashew seedlings in the past four years.



In 2021, its target is to give out One hundred and fifty Cashew Seedlings to farmers free of charge.