Bole Chief nominates and reshuffle chiefs in his traditional area

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area Yiram Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) acting in accordance with Gonja customs and traditions has nominated and reshuffled some sub Chiefs of the Bole Traditional Area on Monday, 4th July, 2022.



The decision has become necessary following the sudden demise of some sub- Chiefs and the ineffectiveness of some other sub chiefs due to ill health.



A son of late Yagbonwura Mahama Dagbonga Nyinyangewura (Sarfope Gate) has been transferred from Yipala to Gbenfu as Gbenfuwura.



The Korlie wura (Jargape Gate) has been transferred to Nyinyange (Yipala) as Nyinyangewura



A former Controller and Accountant General of Ghana, Mr Seidu Kotomah (Sarfope Gate) has been nominated as Korliewura.



Mr Amadu Braimah (Jagape Gate) has been nominated as Kodanyinawura.



Mr Amos (Sarfope Gate) has been nominated as Ekuwuli wurawhike, the Kodanyinawura Osman Lange has been transferred to Nyoli as Nyoliwura



The Nyoliwura Binda Amantana is now Zempewura.



The Bole Traditional Area of Gonja is one of the biggest in Gonja with most parts of the Bole and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Districts falling under the Bole Traditional Area.