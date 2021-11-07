Bole Chief calls on IGP to create a Divisional Police Command in area

General News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area of Gonja Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) has called on the Inspector General of Police to as a matter urgency create a Divisional Police Command in the Bole area.



The Bolewura said this in a welcome address delivered by the Secretary of the Bolewura Traditional Council Mr Haruna Abdulai Obey at the grand durbar of the 2021 Damba of the Chiefs and people of the Bole Traditional Area on 30th October, 2021.



Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) said; “the Bole traditional council wish to as a matter of importance, commend the security services and the communities members for fighting crime especially kidnapping and road arm roberry in recent times”.



The Bolewura further said the Bole Traditional council is ready at all times to support the Inspector General of Police to zero down crime and Armed robbery in Bole Traditional Area.



He stated; “I wish to call on the Inspector General of Police to create a Divisional Police Command for Bole”.



Speaking on the security situation in the Bole Traditional Area, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bole-Bamboi constituency Alhaji Yussif Sulemana said a couple of days ago some armed robbery and shooting cases on terms of killing suspected armed robbers happened in the Bole District and that there are mixed feelings because some are of the view that it shouldn’t have happened.



The MP disclosed that he was called many Radio stations and he spoke and said that the people of Bole District need to live in peace and that everyone wisj there are no robbery cases and other social vices.



The MP said; “I want to stand here and ask for the Bolewura’s support to help all of is ensure that robbery cases within the Bole Traditional Area be reduced drastically”.



