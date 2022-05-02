Bole-Bamboi NPP elects new set of Executives; all incumbents defeated

Regional News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its Constituency Executive Elections in the Bole-Bamboi constituency on Thursday 28th April, 2022.



The election supervised by the Electoral Commission was successful with a total set of new executives elected.



The 12 year reign of Mr Sulemana Zakariah as Chairman of the NPP in the Bole-Bamboi was truncated by a Businessman Alhaji Abu Bilfu who polled 420 votes to beat Sulemana Zakaria, who had 202 votes.



All 9 other incumbents were defeated by members of a team led by Alhaji Abu Bilfu.



In her welcome address before the elections the District Chief executive (DCE) for Bole Madam Veronica Alele urged all delegates to vote for those they think can steer the affairs of the party in the Bole-Bamboi constituency well.



She said there will be losers and winners but the NPP welcome those who will lose.



Madam Veronica Alele Heming also called for unity among all NPP members so they can work as one team towards 2024 general elections.



Dr. Soale Buah, the head of the NPP election committee after swearing in the new executives urged them to work towards victory for the NPP since the time ahead of them need dedication and hard work.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi fm after the election the newly elected Alhaji Abu thanked the delegates and the delegates for the confidence had reposed in him and his executives



He pledged their preparedness to work with the old executives who lost their positions and called for unity and cooperatio among the rank and file of the party.



Other Executives elected were 1st Vice- Chairman (Mahama Abdulai), 2nd Vice-Chairman (Mahama M. Yakubu), Secretary (Mohammed Shiraz-deen and Assistant Secretary (Issah Mahama).



Others were Organiser (Ernest Agyapong K), Women’s Organiser (Mumuni Adishetu), Treasurer (Mahama Seidu Airport), Youth Organiser (Seidu Amantana M) and Nasara Coordinator (Mohammed Alpha B.).



A team led by the Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana (Proff Kalamonia), the Savannah Regional NPP Youth Organiser Mr Raphael Mahama Akati and others were present to witness the election.